Amitabh Bachchan praises his make-up man's dedication, says 'never missed' work in 47 years

Counted amongst one of the most active celebrities on social media, megastar Amitabh Bachchan never fails to post an update on his Twitter handle. Yet again he did the same for his make up man Deepak Sawant and praised his dedication to work in 47 years. Sharing a picture with the man himself and his family members, Big B jot down a heartfelt post on the microblogging website.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "T 3422 - DEEPAK my Make Up Man for 47 years .. through earnings made Marathi, Bhojpuri films .. started one small room parlour for wife .. today 40 years of the Parlour, over 40 employees , in a 3 storied building .. BUT NEVER MISSED A SINGLE DAY REPORTING for my make up work."

He even mentioned about him in his blog where he wrote, ".. AND YES WHEN YOU VISIT THE SUBURB ,DAHISAR there shall be a traffic situation .. many celebrities do not visit this part of the city .. a joy for me to meet all the employees that his wife works with, now 40 of them .. humble filled with their charm of my visit to their parlour .. and all dressed up for the occasion .. we go to openings of large stores and present ourselves at weddings and events .. but I need to honour them that have made humble beginnings and now flourish ..."

On the work front, the actor has a lot of films coming up for his fans like Chehre, Gulabo Sitabo with Ayushmann Khurrana and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

