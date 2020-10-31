Amitabh Bachchan pens down his weekend thoughts on self-love: Do what makes you happy

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SRBACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan pens down his weekend thoughts on self-love

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday penned down inspiring self-love thoughts for his fans. The megastar keeps sharing his thoughts with his fans through social media as well as his blog. The actor has been doing it for over a decade and his fans love reading to his poetics lines and words. Noting down his weekend thoughts, the actor advised fans to 'do what makes you happy'. The 78-year-old legend who is one of the most active celebrities on Twitter took to the platform to share his thoughts, alongside a picture featuring himself.

"Only person you have to face in the morning is yourself. When younger, feels like you have to please entire world," tweeted Senior Bachchan. "No. Do what makes you happy, create life you want to live for. You'll see someone you truly love staring back at you every morning if you can do that," he added. In the picture, Big B is seen checking out his reflection in a mirror as he gears up for a shoot. Dressed in a navy blue blazer, the actor looks dashing as ever.

T 3707 - Only person you have to face in the morning is yourself.

When younger, feels like you have to please entire world.

No.

Do what makes you happy, create life you want to live for . You’ll see someone you truly love staring back at you every morning if you can do that. pic.twitter.com/p8EfzGrkim — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 31, 2020

Currently, Big B is seen as the host on quiz based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. Recently, he was seen admonishing a contestant who wanted to get plastic surgery done on his wife with the prize money he has won on the show. Contestant Koshlendra Singh Tomar left host Amitabh Bachchan surprised when he said that he wants to get plastic surgery done on his wife's face with the prize money because he is tired of seeing the same face over the past 15 years.

However, after seeing Big B's reaction, the contestant from Madhya Pradesh said that he was joking. To this Bachchan reacted saying such things should not be said even as a joke.

Among film projects lined up is Ayan Mukerji's fantasy adventure "Brahmastra", co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. He will also be seen in Nagraj Manjule's sports film "Jhund", the Emraan Hashmi co-starrer psychological suspense drama "Chehre", and Nag Ashwin's untitled multilingual project with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

