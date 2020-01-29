This old picture of Amitabh Bachchan watching his newborn son Abhishek goes viral again. Know why

Amitabh Bachchan with newborn Abhishek

A throwback photo of Amitabh Bachchan surrounded by nurses surfaced on the internet. You will be amazed to know that the picture is of the day when his son Abhishek Bachchan was born. While baby Abhishek is lying in an incubator in the hospital, Big B along with his mother Teji Bachchan can be seen watching his newborn son. The black-and-white photo was shared by a fan on Twitter.

The photo was taken a few minutes after the birth of Abhishek, who was born on Basant Panchami. Junior Bachchan was born on February 5, 1976 on Basant Panchami. "Abhishek Bachchan born on Basant Panchami ... Happy Birthday @juniorbachchan and Happy #BasantPanchami @SrBachchan," the Twitter user wrote.

Retweeting the photo, Big B agreed to the fact. Check out the tweet below:

Earlier, Amitabh had shared the same picture on his Instagram along with the caption, ''That is Abhishek, a few minutes after birth... and then before you know it he becomes a strapping 6'3" lad.. kids I tell you."

Big B often shares throwback photos on social media. He even shared a photo from his recovery period post fatal accident during Coolie shoot. "Me recovering from my Coolie accident at home and a most caring and loving male nurse - ABHISHEK,'' he wrote alongside the photo.