Amitabh Bachchan's latest post on 'World Chocolate Day' is quite relatable

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is one such Bollywood celebrity who is super active on social media and posts about anything and everything under the sun. Be it sharing his life's experiences or lessons, thoughtful poems and posts by his father Harivanshi Rai Bachchan, throwback photos, interesting stories, etc, he has done it all. And adding to the list is his latest Instagram post on the occasion of World Chocolate Day, also referred to as International Chocolate Day. Celebrated on July 7 every year, it marks the introduction of chocolate in Europe in the year 1550. Taking to Instagram, Big B shared his thoughts over the delicacy and exclaims as to why even after leaving it he still craves for it.

Sharing a photo on the photo-sharing application, the 'Don' actor wrote alongside, "Tomorrow #WorldChocolateDay ..विश्व चाकलेट दिवस आ गया, कहन की करा विमोचन , जब चाकलेट खाना छोड़ दिए, तब क्यूँ तरसावैं मन ~ ab."

Recently, his Twitter followers crossed 43 million which is why he shared a post and wrote, "This is Insta Mr B , be not the Twitter be Millions on the T , have no bearing here, as u can C."

On the occasion of Guru Purnima 2020, he remembered his late father and his biggest 'guru' and wrote alongside a throwback photo, "poet Kabir says , that individual is blinded if he doth ignore or show no belief in the guru ; for if the Lord be upset, then doth the Guru give solace , but when the Guru be upset then there be no comforting solace, no other path ..without the guru , there be no knowledge ; without knowledge there be no sacrament ;without sacrament there be no culture ; without culture there be no conduct; without conduct there be no respect ; without respect there be no humanness ;greetings on guru purnima .. my deference on the feet of my guru .."

When veteran choreographer Saroj Khan passed away, Big B shared an elongated post for her and revealed that he once received the 'shagun ka coin' from Masterji for a great performance. He wrote, "she excelled and attained the podium title of Dance Director .. or as the language changed , the Choreographer of film .. her moves becoming famous for each artist she worked with .. and when she would see an artist give a good shot under her care .. she would call her or him aside .. and .. .. give a rupee coin .. as a gesture .. as a pat on the back .. a ‘shagun’ ... many many years later .. during the song sequence of a film I was doing .. I became the recipient of that coin .. an immense achievement .."

He even mourned actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death and wrote about how great his performances were.

On the professional front, the actor was last seen in Shoojit Sircar directorial Gulabo Sitabo that featured Ayushmann Khurrana also in the lead role.

He will next feature in 'Chehre' helmed by Rumi Jaffrey, Nagraj Manjule's 'Jhund', and 'Brahmastra' directed by Ayan Mukerji.

