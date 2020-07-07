Amitabh Bachchan's latest post on 'World Chocolate Day' is quite relatable

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is one such Bollywood celebrity who is super active on social media and posts about anything and everything under the sun. Be it sharing his life's experiences or lessons, thoughtful poems and posts by his father Harivanshi Rai Bachchan, throwback photos, interesting stories, etc, he has done it all. And adding to the list is his latest Instagram post on the occasion of World Chocolate Day, also referred to as International Chocolate Day. Celebrated on July 7 every year, it marks the introduction of chocolate in Europe in the year 1550. Taking to Instagram, Big B shared his thoughts over the delicacy and exclaims as to why even after leaving it he still craves for it.
Sharing a photo on the photo-sharing application, the 'Don' actor wrote alongside, "Tomorrow #WorldChocolateDay ..विश्व चाकलेट दिवस आ गया, कहन की करा विमोचन , जब चाकलेट खाना छोड़ दिए, तब क्यूँ तरसावैं मन ~ ab."
Recently, his Twitter followers crossed 43 million which is why he shared a post and wrote, "This is Insta Mr B , be not the Twitter be Millions on the T , have no bearing here, as u can C."
On the occasion of Guru Purnima 2020, he remembered his late father and his biggest 'guru' and wrote alongside a throwback photo, "poet Kabir says , that individual is blinded if he doth ignore or show no belief in the guru ; for if the Lord be upset, then doth the Guru give solace , but when the Guru be upset then there be no comforting solace, no other path ..without the guru , there be no knowledge ; without knowledge there be no sacrament ;without sacrament there be no culture ; without culture there be no conduct; without conduct there be no respect ; without respect there be no humanness ;greetings on guru purnima .. my deference on the feet of my guru .."
“कबीरा ते नर अँध है, गुरु को कहते और। हरि रूठे गुरु ठौर है, गुरु रूठे नहीं ठौर॥” ~ गुरुपूर्णिमा के शुभ अवसर पर , चरण स्पर्श ,शत शत नमन , अपने गुरु देव गुरु परम .. परम पूज्य बाबू जी 🙏 poet Kabir says , that individual is blinded if he doth ignore or show no belief in the guru ; for if the Lord be upset, then doth the Guru give solace , but when the Guru be upset then there be no comforting solace, no other path .. कबीरदास जी ने सत्य ही कहा है कि यदि परमात्मा रूठ जाए तो गुरु का आश्रय रहता है परंतु गुरु के उपरांत कोई ठौर नहीं रहता। गुरु के बिना ज्ञान नही - ज्ञान के बिना संस्कृति नही꫰ without the guru , there be no knowledge ; without knowledge there be no sacrament ; संस्कृति के बिना संस्कार नही - संस्कार के बिना आचरण नही꫰ without sacrament there be no culture ; without culture there be no conduct ; आचरण के बिना आदर नही -आदर के बिना मनुष्यता नही꫰ without conduct there be no respect ; without respect there be no humanness ; greetings on guru purnima .. my deference on the feet of my guru .. गुरु पूर्णिमा के शुभ अवसर पर सबको हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं !!! आज गुरु पूर्णिमा पर मेरे गुरु जी के चरणों में भी कोटि-कोटि नमन।🌹🌹🙏🏽
When veteran choreographer Saroj Khan passed away, Big B shared an elongated post for her and revealed that he once received the 'shagun ka coin' from Masterji for a great performance. He wrote, "she excelled and attained the podium title of Dance Director .. or as the language changed , the Choreographer of film .. her moves becoming famous for each artist she worked with .. and when she would see an artist give a good shot under her care .. she would call her or him aside .. and .. .. give a rupee coin .. as a gesture .. as a pat on the back .. a ‘shagun’ ... many many years later .. during the song sequence of a film I was doing .. I became the recipient of that coin .. an immense achievement .."
You rest .. you rest well .. you rise .. you realise the hours .. you seek the elixir .. you devour .. you get to connect .. … and .. .. you be informed in this communicative world .. Saroj Khan has died .. .. and an entire history of time races before you in the cerebrum .. She was a sprightly young enthusiastic dance assistant to one of the major dance directors of the time .. of the time when I was just beginning .. of the film ‘Bandhe Haath’ with the heart throb of millions Mumtaz .. with the director OP Ralhan .. Mumtaz’s grace and acceptance to agree to work with this newbe .. she a stratospheric Star , me a nobody .. .. and Saroj ji in the crowd of dancers in a song .. her subtle grace when she moved .. at one point I saw her , quite alarmingly , finding the foetus had shifted in her stomach and she simply unabashedly pushed it into place , and carried on .. dancing .. .. and then over the years .. she excelled and attained the podium title of Dance Director .. or as the language changed , the Choreographer of film .. her moves becoming famous for each artist she worked with .. and when she would see an artist give a good shot under her care .. she would call her or him aside .. and .. .. give a rupee coin .. as a gesture .. as a pat on the back .. a ‘shagun’ .. .. many many years later .. during the song sequence of a film I was doing .. I became the recipient of that coin .. an immense achievement .. Saroj ji .. you gave us and the industry , rhythm, style, grace of movement and the art of converting the lyrics in a song to a meaning in dance .. .. on a chance meeting many many years ago she paid me my best compliment .. she was living in Dubai then from marriage and when DON was released she said “ I saw the film and then after, I would go to the theatre where it was released, at the time when your song ‘khaike paan.. was on , see it and come out .. I used to do it regularly every day .. I would tell the usher to let me in just to see the song and leave .. that is how much I enjoyed your dance moves ..” !! coming from her was the ultimate .. .. a legacy has passed away .. 🙏
He even mourned actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death and wrote about how great his performances were.
Why .. Why .. Why .. Why .. Sushant Singh Rajput .. why do you end your life .. your brilliant talent .. your brilliant mind .. laid to rest , without asking , seeking .. why .. .. his work was sheer brilliance .. and his mind even more .. many a time did he express himself in the depth of philosophical verb .. they that looked passed it were either in wonder or oblivious of its strength of meaning .. some wondered, some quibbled .. to some it was a subdued mirth .. subdued because , for it to be given lethargic ignorance, would have opened the caves of their own .. .. his speak was measured .. as was his screen presence .. .. I saw a complete work of his in ‘DHONI’ .. the film was dressed with remarkable moments of his performance .. but three of the moments ever remained with me as an observer .. they were done with such casual conviction that it would be difficult for an analyst of some credibility, to either notice it , or give attention to its bearing .. .. when he spoke or communicated , there was something of an inner value, which had remained unsaid , yet said in its covered all .. its a trait of excessive intelligence .. and when that takes a diversion from the highway , it invariably ends up against a road bloc - depressive , unwanted , and in belligerent frustration .. .. on one of my meetings with him , I asked him how did he manage to give that iconic shot of Dhoni hitting a six winning the International tournament , to absolute perfection .. he said he saw that video of Dhoni , a hundred times .. !! .. that was the severity of his professional effort .. .. he came from humble beginnings .. was a part of the 4rth line group dancers, that performed shows with Shiamak Davar , the ingenious talented choreographer of our times .. rising from those climes to where he was, is a story by itself .. excessiveness can often lead to extremes .. .. what kind of a mind leads one to suicide is an eternal mystery .. .. to end a most gainful life, is simply not permitted .. Ab
On the professional front, the actor was last seen in Shoojit Sircar directorial Gulabo Sitabo that featured Ayushmann Khurrana also in the lead role.
He will next feature in 'Chehre' helmed by Rumi Jaffrey, Nagraj Manjule's 'Jhund', and 'Brahmastra' directed by Ayan Mukerji.
