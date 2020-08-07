Amitabh Bachchan kicks away coronavirus in latest Insta post, recalls last book he read completely

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABH BACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan kicks away coronavirus in latest Insta post

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is back at his home Jalsa after surviving the deadly COVID19. While he has recovered, his son Abhishek Bachchan is still under medical care at Nanavati Hospital's covid ward and Big B appears to be angry about it. Through his latest social media posts, Big B has been showing his anger towards the COVID19 virus by kicking it out. After a picture with Abhishek, Amitabh took to Instagram on Thursday to share a post in which he can be seen playing football with coronavirus and kicking it. He captioned the post as, "What can one say...."

Earlier in the day, he had shared another poster in which he can be seen kicking the virus along with son Abhishek Bachchan who is still COVID19 positive. Along with the post, Big B shared a poem of his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan. The lines spoke about how one should not bow down, step back, or get tired from the problems of their life. His post came after Abhishek shared a picture encouraging himself that he will be out of his situation soon.

Also, taking to his blog, Amitabh Bachchan talked to his fans about the importance of reading stating that it increasing knowledge, However, he also confesses that reading is a sleep inducer for him and he likes to read a couple of paragraphs just before his bedtime. The superstar recalled that the last book he read completely was Gone With The Wind in 'year of the Lord 1968-9.'

He wrote, "Bill Gates says read everyday .. something .. just read .. the knowledge gained is immeasurable .. at night before the eyes be shut , read.......I have had this practice to pencil mark a portion that I have enjoyed, or noted for a future reference .. of course being an extremely bad reader, my scribbles have been limited to portions I delve into without any hesitation, of Babuji’s works .. which I must say is a complete education in itself .."

Big B added, "If my memory does not fail me - which I must admit is getting depleted with each rise and fall of the Sun - the only complete book I have ever read from page to page chapter to chapter , has been ‘Gone with the Wind’ .. in the year of the Lord 1968-9 .. nothing else has ever come even close to this achievement .. its a great sleep inducer for me .. couple of paragraphs and .. done .. the book lies limp on the lap .. ohhh, some alliteration here .. the spectacles shift base and detach themselves from the agony of having to cling to the ears .. head droops .. and there is deep sleep .. and not a word of what has been read remains"

On 2nd August, Amitabh Bachchan got discharged from the hospital after staying there for around three weeks. Junior Bachchan updated fans about his health and tweeted, ""my father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him."

In another tweet, he wrote, "I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise."

