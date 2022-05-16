Amitabh Bachchan's fitting reply to trolls calling him 'buddha' & accusing him of having liquor

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABH BACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan's fitting reply to trolls is winning hearts on social media. The actor over the weekend decided to take no hate from trolls and give it back to them with classy and savage responses. It happened when on Sunday the actor wished everyone good morning at 11:30. "A good morning to you,” he greeted his followers on Facebook. However, what he got in return was immense love along with some hate and trolling.

"Don’t you think you wished good morning too soon?” a user wrote in Hindi. In response, Big B shared that he pulled an all-nighter and hence woke up late. “Grateful for the taunt. Was working the whole night and woke up late so sent wishes. I am sorry if you felt hurt,” he commented.

Image Source : FACEBOOK/AMITABH BACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan's FB post

Another took a jibe at him saying, "Abey Buddhe dopahar ho gaye (It’s afternoon you old man).” Maintaining his calm the actor, who is known to be the Angry Young Man in Bollywood, responded by writing, “I pray to god that nobody insults you when you grow old.” Another one taunted the veteran actor saying he must have consumed liquor last night. Being savage that he has always been, the 80-year-old actor responded with a reference to his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan's famous poem 'Madhushala'. “I do not drink, make others drink Madhushala," he wrote.

Image Source : FACEBOOK/AMITABH BACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan's FB post

Image Source : FACEBOOK/AMITABH BACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan's FB post

However, there were many who came in support of the actor and bashed those posting mean comments on his FB post.

On the work front, Bachchan who was last seen in Ajay Devgn directorial "Runway 34" has a packed slate with films like "Uunchai", directed by Sooraj Barjatya, and "Good Bye", both in production.

He will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra" and the yet-untitled project featuring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.