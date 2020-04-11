Amitabh Bachchan challenges fans to identify people in this throwback picture. Are you game for it?

Image Source : TWITTER Amitabh Bachchan challenges fans to identify people in this throwback picture

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is frequently seen going down the memory lane during this quarantine period. The actor has been very active on social media and treating his fans with his special moments with his family as well as from the shoot of various films. On Saturday, the actor took to Twitter to challenge his fans to identify the name of the people in a throwback picture that he shared. The picture is from a charity cricket match and Big B is seen posing with the players.

Amitabh Bachchan shared the post saying, "nostalgia of past years .. a charity cricket match at Eden Gardens - Mumbai Film Industry vs Bengal Film Industry How many names can you name?" The actor wrote that since everyone is talking about the difficult times during this pandemic, he decided to relive some old memories while sitting at his home in quarantine. Check out the photo and try to identify here-

T 3497 -

बातें प्रतिदिन इन कठिन परिस्थितियों की होती हैं , निरंतर

सोचा कुछ पुरानी यादें ताज़ा कर दें , बैठे बैठे अपने घर ! ~ अब

nostalgia of past years .. a charity cricket match at Eden Gardens - Mumbai Film Industry vs Bengal Film Industry



How many names can you name ? pic.twitter.com/xFu33ymD6Q — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 10, 2020

As soon as the photo surfaced the internet, fans started guessing the name. One Twitter user gave all the names and wrote, "Mr Anil Dhawan, Jeetendra ji, Jhonny Walker, @SrBachchan Amitabh Bachchan ji, Dilip Kumar Saheb, Anil Chatterji, Rabi Gosh, & Prem Chopda...Dilip kumar saheb your team's captain and you won !!! BAAAADDUMMBAAAAA " Other fans also thanked Big B for sharing an old memory and bringing a smile on their faces. A fan wrote, "Thank you for the charming picture .. thanks for the charming smile,, you look always amazing my favorite Amitabh"

Mr Anil Dhawan

Jeetendra ji

Jhonny Walker @SrBachchan Amitabh Bachchan ji

Dilip kumar Saheb

Anil Chatterji

Rabi Gosh

& Prem Chopda



Dilip kumar saheb your team’s captain and you won !!!

BAAAADDUMMBAAAAA



(शायद कोई नाम ग़लत हो तो माफ़ी)

🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — EF❤️Ashok Mistry™️ (@ashokmistry4545) April 10, 2020

Was this same time pic.twitter.com/kSVby5PG06 — Ajaz Ahmed (@king_ajaz786) April 10, 2020

Big B shared another tweet where he compared a 'wheel' with the greatest invention on this time- smart phone. He tweeted, "The 'wheel' has been dubbed as the greatest invention of all time .. in todays times I would say the 'smart phone' "

Amitabh Bachchan was recently seen in a short film called Family on coronavirus lockdown. The film earned huge applause from the fans and film fraternity. It also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra from Bollywood. They were joined by Rajinikanth from Tamil cinema, Mohanlal and Mammootty from Malayalam cinema, Chiranjeevi from Telugu cinema, Shiva Rajkumar from Kannada cinema, Prosenjit Chatterjee from Bengali cinema and Sonalee Kulkarni from Marathi cinema.

T 3493 - When you see that the cause is greater than the idea you dreamt of .. there is just immense joy and gratitude for all my colleagues and friends in the making of this historic effort !



WE ARE ONE and WE SHALL OVERCOME ! Jai Hind ! https://t.co/WoquwkSyqT — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 6, 2020

