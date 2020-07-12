Image Source : TWITTER/JIGAR PANDYA Amitabh Bachchan's April video goes viral, Nanavati Hospital issues statement

In a late evening tweet on Saturday, Amitabh Bachchan informed his fans and followers that he has been tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted at the Nanavati hospital, Mumbai. Soon after a video went viral on social media where he is thanking the staff, doctors and nurses at the Nanavati Hospital for the tremendous work they were doing during these difficult times. Many thought it was a new video, however, it turns out that the video was old, shot in April.

In the video, he says, "Namashkar, this is Amitabh Bachchan. I want to talk to all the doctors, nurses and the staff at Nanavati hospital, for the tremendous work you’re doing in these very trying circumstances."

"They are trying times. Everyone is being worked to their absolute limits. There’s always fear, there is perhaps depression, but please, do not despair or panic. We’re all together in this. We hope and wish that very soon we shall come out of these extraneous circumstances. Thank you so much Nanavati hospital, all the nurses and doctors, and the people that are working there - the staff at the hospital. I have had a wonderful experience every time I have been to your facility," Amitabh Bachchan said in the video.

#AmitabhBachchan ji live from Nanavati Hospital - Thanking Doctors and Nurses 🙏🏼🙏🏼 #AishwaryaRaiBachchan &#JayaBachchan confirmed negative for Covid-19.. pic.twitter.com/rapoU4B7jr — Jigar Pandya 🇮🇳 (@JigarPandyaa) July 11, 2020

