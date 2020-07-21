Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITSADH Amit Sadh says he's ready to quarantine after hugging Abhishek Bachchan. Breathe actor reacts from hospital

Actor Abhishek Bachchan just a few days after his debut web series Breathe: Into The Shadows announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus. Soon the dubbing studio where he was spotted a few days before was sealed and his co-star Amit Sadh also got himself tested. The show features Junior Bachchan playing the role of psychiatrist Avinash Sabharwal while Sadh plays the role of police officer Kabir Sawant. On Tuesday the actor took to social media to thank his 'brother' and wished him, his father Amitabh Bachchan, wife Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya a speedy recovery. Not only this, his heartfelt note even mentioned how badly he wants to give him 'tight hug' and is ready to get quarantined for two weeks.

Amit along with a few candid photos wrote, "This one is for my senior, my brother, @bachchan. The actor whom I've been closely following and looking upto since Guru, Yuva, Bunty & Babli and the list goes on and on. Bro, I just want to thank you. Thank you for being the best senior. For being an actor who treated me like his equal. You never once let me feel that you're more or I'm any less. You're the best listener in between takes. My performance as Kabir Sawant in Breathe is invaluable, incomplete without you. My celebration of Breathe, the happiness of our series reaching the depths of our country will not begin or conclude without this mention. You inspire me & I can't wait to get back on a set to work with you.

I love J and I love Avinash. They became great friends. I love the relationship that developed between Kabir & Avinash. As you read this, I just pray to God that you, Mr Bachchan and your entire family (Aishwarya, Aradhya) recover from COVID and come back home healthy. So that you and I can meet and I can give you a tight hug. If they want to quarantine me for that for two weeks, I'm ready to be shut in for a month. I love you so much bro. Can't wait to see you soon!"

Reacting to the sweet message, Abhishek who is currently admitted to the Nanavati hospital in Mumbai commented, "Brother, this is the sweetest. Thank you for your wishes for the family. Regret not being able to celebrate your achievements and success together. But we shall very soon. You are a great friend and can’t wait for that huge."

Abhishek and Amit’s web series Breathe: Into the Shadows released on Amazon Prime OTT platform.

On the professional front, Amit Sadh will be seen in Tigmanshu Dhulia directorial Yaara, Vidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi and a web series titled Avrodh. While Abhishek will be seen in Ludo.

