Amid Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas divorce rumours, netizens share nasty memes saying 'we predicted'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NICKYANKA18 Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Highlights Priyanka Chopra Jonas dropped her last name from social media accounts.

The Internet is abuzz with rumours of Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' divorce.

The celerity couple got married in 2018 in the vicinity of friends and family members.

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas who is married to American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas sent the internet into a meltdown after she removed her last name from social media handles. As the actress dropped her last name the internet was left in a state of bewilderment. Speculations of a troubled marriage and fake news of Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' divorce went buzzing on social media platforms. While some Nickyanka fans were heartbroken to hear the rumours, many stormed the social media timelines trolling the couple.

Several shared mean comments for Priyanka and Nick, whereas many posted nasty memes and jokes about them. In no time, the two celebrities became top trends globally amassing lakhs and thousands of tweets. Sample of them here:

Neither Priyanka nor anyone from her team has yet given any clarification regarding this name drop. However, the actress' mother, Dr Madhu Chopra, quashed the rumours and told a news portal that the news is 'rubbish'.

Related: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas to split? Actress' mother Madhu Chopra reacts to Nickyanka divorce news

Earlier this year, the American pop star Nick Jonas said he plans to have a big family with his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra. He also described Priyanka as the most important piece of the puzzle in his life. "It's going to be a beautiful journey, and I hope for many, or whatever that is," Nick said, while discussing children, in an interaction with eonline.com.

"She is the most important piece of the puzzle, and it's obviously something we hope happens, and god willing, it comes together. You know, whatever is right. We're blessed to have each other and have a full heart for the future, I say, and things are out of your control. And the foundation of a couple is strong, and you're excited about the possibility of that," he said.

Priyanka and Nick had married each other in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is currently working on the Russo Brothers' show 'Citadel'