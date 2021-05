Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALLUARJUN Allu Arjun tests negative for COVID-19: Be home and be safe

Telugu actor Allu Arjun on Wednesday shared a social media post informing his fans that he has finally tested negative for COVID-19, and also thanked his well-wishers for their wishes and prayers. Arjun posted a note on Instagram that reads: "Hello everyone! I have tested negative after 15 days of quarantine. I want to thank all my well-wishers and fans for their wishes and prayers." The actor added: "Hoping this lockdown will help us in reducing cases. Be home and be safe. Thank you for all the Love."

He captioned the note with a black heart emoji. Have a look at his post here:

After spending time in quarantine, Arjun has tested negative for the novel coronavirus. A few days ago, the 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' actor had revealed that he had mild symptoms and was recovering well. On April 28, Arjun had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Sharing the news on his Instagram he had written, "Hello everyone! I have tested positive for Covid. I have isolated myself at home and have been following all the protocols. I request those who have come in contact with me to get tested. Stay home, stay safe and get vaccinated when you get the chance. I request all my well-wishers and fans not to worry about me as I am doing fine."

On the professional front, Arjun has completed the shoot for 'AA21', and also has got an action-thriller based on red sandal smuggling in India titled 'Pushpa' in the pipeline.

The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising. In Bollywood also, an array of celebrities have got infected within a span of a few weeks.

With a total of 3,48,421 new COVID-19 cases being recorded in the last 24 hours, the cumulative count of cases in the country reached 2,33,40,938, informed the Union Health Ministry. This includes 1,93,82,642 discharges and 2,54,197 deaths. There are currently 37,04,099 active cases in the country.