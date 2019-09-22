Image Source : INSTAGRAM As Gully Boy heads to Oscars, Alia Bhatt opens up on her success mantra

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt made a glamorous debut but unlike most others, she has broken away from star kid presumptions and carved a unique place for herself in Hindi cinema. She is a versatile performer and has earned box office success steadily. But what sets her apart is the fact that in a short span of time, and at a relatively younger age, she has added tremendous value to the role of a heroine. And, now that her film Gully Boy, also starring Ranveer Singh, is India's Official Entry to the Oscars, Alia Bhatt has opened up about her success mantra.

Alia Bhatt, in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, revealed that she is a competitive person by nature but she doesn't believe in looking left or right rather she prefers to look straight.

Image Source : Alia Bhatt

“I don’t even believe this (films) is a race. I don’t think creativity can be a race because then you are maligning, or kind of bringing down the value of creativity. It is supposed to stay on for years after you have gone. Whatever number you are — 1st,12th or 14th, you will be remembered for the content you put out there or the films you were a part of. The number is maybe for just the people to say", Alia Bhatt said to the daily.

Talking about Gully Boy's Oscar entry, Alia Bhatt said, "Gully Boy as a film is really special to me. What's even more special is that it has had such a long run - after releasing in February, it won at the Melbourne Film Festival then it was also shown in Japan. Now, it's been selected as India's official entry for the Academy. So, hereon, I just hope, pray and wish that we make it to the nomination and then win. This is a first and it's a big deal for us. As a team, we are very excited", Alia Bhatt was quoted as saying in an earlier interview.

More Entertainment stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page