Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIAABHATT Alia Bhatt loves mommy Soni Razdan's million dollar throwback pic

Veteran actor Soni Razdan took a trip down memory lane and fished out a million dollar black-white picture of herself from her photo gallery and shared it with her fans and followers on Instagram. The gorgeous picture has managed to grab the eyeballs of many on Instagram as everyone is showering her with compliments. To top the list are the Bhatt sisters-- Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt.

“Old pics Gold pics,” the actress captioned the photo. Soni Razdan can be seen posing for the picture with her hair tied up in a bun. The black-and-white photo shows a younger Soni giving a beautiful smile to the camera.

When mommy Soni Razdan shared the post, quick to react was her daughter Alia Bhatt, who commented “Stunning mommy." While Alia's elder sister Shaheen, also complimented her mom on the photo with love-struck emoticons.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, the sister of Ranbir Kapoor, dropped heart emojis on Soni's post. "Stunner," wrote Dia Mirza.

Mentioned how beautiful she looked, Soni's other fans and followers flooded the comments, which read "Omg you're such a beautyyy" and "at first i thought it was keira knightley." A fan wrote "Oh my very English and British looking." A comment also mentioned how she looked like Alia. “Like mom, like daughter,” it read.

Meanwhile, Soni celebrated her birthday in October and Alia threw her a sweet party. Ranbir and his family were also part of the celebration. Alia shared a picture with her mother and wrote, “They say - when you’re looking at your mother you’re looking at the purest love you’ll ever know. Happy Birthday Maa .. I love you so so much.”