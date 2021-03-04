Alec Baldwin quits Twitter over Gillian Anderson remark, shares video

Thursday, March 04, 2021
     
Hollywood actor-filmmaker Alec Baldwin posted an Instagram video on Thursday to express disappointment at being trolled after his tweet about Gillian Anderson's accent.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 04, 2021 17:17 IST
Alec Baldwin
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALEC BALDWIN

Alec Baldwin quits Twitter over Gillian Anderson remark

Hollywood actor-filmmaker Alec Baldwin posted an Instagram video on Thursday to express disappointment at being trolled after his tweet about Gillian Anderson's accent. He made a comment about Gillian Anderson 'switching accents'. He also said that he wanted to post a quick video to say that he deactivated his Twitter account but he wrote interesting. He had shared a link to an article about Anderson, who is American but plays British characters. Anderson has been featured in shows such as Sex Education and The Crown.

"Wanted to post a quick video to say that I deactivated my Twitter account today. I just wrote, 'Oh, that's interesting'. And of course, you can't do any irony on -- you can't do any irony in the United States anymore because the United States is such (an) uptight, stressed-out place and such an unpleasant place right now," Baldwin says in the video.

He added: "But I find that, of course, on Twitter, which is where all the a--holes in the United States and beyond go to get their advanced degrees in a--hole-iness, that I had used it as a news aggregator, and I suppose I will do my best to find other places that are similar in their news aggregation in real time and periodicals I like."

Take a look at his video here:

In December, Baldwin's wife Hilaria was accused on Twitter for faking a Spanish accent and misrepresenting her background.

