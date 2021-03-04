Alec Baldwin quits Twitter over Gillian Anderson remark, shares video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALEC BALDWIN Alec Baldwin quits Twitter over Gillian Anderson remark

Hollywood actor-filmmaker Alec Baldwin posted an Instagram video on Thursday to express disappointment at being trolled after his tweet about Gillian Anderson's accent. He made a comment about Gillian Anderson 'switching accents'. He also said that he wanted to post a quick video to say that he deactivated his Twitter account but he wrote interesting. He had shared a link to an article about Anderson, who is American but plays British characters. Anderson has been featured in shows such as Sex Education and The Crown.

"Wanted to post a quick video to say that I deactivated my Twitter account today. I just wrote, 'Oh, that's interesting'. And of course, you can't do any irony on -- you can't do any irony in the United States anymore because the United States is such (an) uptight, stressed-out place and such an unpleasant place right now," Baldwin says in the video.

He added: "But I find that, of course, on Twitter, which is where all the a--holes in the United States and beyond go to get their advanced degrees in a--hole-iness, that I had used it as a news aggregator, and I suppose I will do my best to find other places that are similar in their news aggregation in real time and periodicals I like."

Take a look at his video here:

In December, Baldwin's wife Hilaria was accused on Twitter for faking a Spanish accent and misrepresenting her background.