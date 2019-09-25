Happy birthday darling Nitara: Akshay Kumar's wish for daughter proves she is daddy's little girl

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Happy birthday darling Nitara: Akshay Kumar wish for daughter proves she is daddy little girl

Besides being one of the most popular actors in Bollywood, Akshay Kumar is a proud father and, his birthday post for his darling daughter Nitara is proof. The actor melts our hearts when he shares pictures of his kids with adorable captions. The B-town's Khiladi turns a writer every time he talks about his children and it is so heart-warming.

Taking to his Instagram account, Akshay Kumar shared a lovely birthday post for daughter Nitara which said: "She's happiest when she's in daddy’s arms and so is daddy, evidently Wishing you all the happiness in the world always Happy birthday darling, Nitara".

In the picture, we can see little muchkin Nitara all wrapped up in her daddy's arms. Have a look:

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna tied the knot in 2001. While Twinkle quit films after a seven-year-long career and has turned an author of several bestsellers now, Akshay Kumar is one of the most popular stars in Bollywood. The actor who was last seen in Mission Mangal has Housefull 4, Laxmmi Bomb and Good News in his kitty.

