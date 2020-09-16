Akshay Kumar shares throwback pic with Aarav on his 18th birthday: Big or small I will carry you in my arms

Image Source : TWITTER/@AKSHAYKUMAR Akshay Kumar shares throwback pic with Aarav on his 18th birthday

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and his family celebrated his son Aarav Bhatia's 18th birthday on Tuesday. The family had a small party to make the day special for Aarav. Sharing quirky pictures with the birthday boy, Akshay and Twinkle took to their respective social media handles to wish him. While Akshay shared a throwback photo from one of the Holi celebrations when Aarav was a kid, Twinkle shared a family picture in which they are seen flaunting artificial mustaches. The picture shared by Khiladi Kumar shows little Aarav's face painted blue as Akshay lifts him in his arms.

Akshay Kumar wrote, "Can’t believe this day has come. Happy 18th Birthday to My Boy!! Big or small I will carry you in my arms until it's time for you to carry me. Now you’re taller than me, more handsome than me, with a Heart 10 x the size of mine. The world can only benefit from you being in it."

Can’t believe this day has come🙈 Happy 18th Birthday to My Boy!!Big or small I will carry you in my arms until it's time for you to carry me 🤗 Now you’re taller than me,more handsome than me, with a Heart 10 x the size of mine. The world can only benefit from you being in it ♥️ pic.twitter.com/AkpqOCQOmr — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 15, 2020

On the other hand, Twinkle Khanna became emotional and penned a heart-warming post for son Aarav. "Happy 18th birthday Aarav! Here is something I had written for you once and to keep loosening the strings and finally cutting them off this year has not been easy. "All these years you have been as much my teacher as I have been yours. I learned optimism, kindness and wonder from you as I taught you maths, a few manners and how to switch the lights off when you leave the room.

But looking at you growing up and listening to you repeatedly tell me how much you are looking forward to your independence, I have started realising that when you finally leave my home, my world and step into your own, my lights will go off automatically and my world will be filled with a bleak darkness," she wrote on Instagram.

"Though whenever you return for a visit, I will light numerous diyas and pretend that this is not a permanent power failure; we are just celebrating Diwali. I am already missing the little boy you were but am so proud of the man you have become," she added.

Currently, Akshay Kumar is in Scotland where he is shooting for his upcoming film Bell Bottom with Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta. Twinkle Khanna, daughter Nitara and son Aarav have also accompanied the actor to the UK.

