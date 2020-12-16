Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAYKUMAR Akshay Kumar's upcoming adventure 'Ram Setu' to release on Diwali 2022: Report

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, on Diwali this year announced a new project for his fans in the form of his new film titled 'Ram Setu.' The actor even got permission to shoot for the same in Ayodhya from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. And now another update poured in revolving around the big release. As per a latest report, the film will hit the theaters during Diwali 2022 weekend. Adding further, the actor will begin shooting for his upcoming adventure by mid 2021.

Akshay shared two posters of his just-announced project, one in Hindi and the other in English. The English poster is taglined, "Myth or Reality?" while the Hindi poster says: ""Sach ya kalpana?" In the posters, the actor is seen wearing a long hairdo and a grey shirt, cargo pants with a saffron scarf around his neck. He has an intense look and carries a shoulder bag, as he walks down a narrow strip of land that divides what appears to be the ocean. In the background of the poster is an image of Lord Ram.

The film is directed by Abhishek Sharma and backed by Akshay's production house and, though further details are awaited, it promises to be an action adventure drama that blends myth and reality.

Akshay's new film Laxmii had an OTT release this Diwali. He recently wrapped up the spy thriller Bell Bottom, and is working on the period drama, Prithviraj. He will also wrap up Aanand L. Rai's love story Atrangi Re this year before starting work on Bachchan Pandey.

The actor's next release is Rohit Shetty's "Sooryavanshi". He plays a cop battling terrorism in the film co-starring Katrina Kaif.

-With IANS inputs