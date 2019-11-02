Akshay Kumar reveals the secret behind his success

Akshay Kumar says he observes life to learn things as he is not trained to be an actor

Akshay Kumar is currently going through what some would call as the best phase of his career. Khiladi Kumar has been giving back to back to hits and his latest release Housefull 4 which released on Diwali has been roaring at the box office. Akshay's recent films have just not been commercial hits but have delivered a message for the society. Akshay has been experimenting with his films and has taken up films like Mission Mangal and Padman which not only performed well at the box office but took up socially relevant topics and gave a message to the audience. However, he says he does not take himself seriously owing to the hangover of success.

"I am not overtly excited by success because once a film releases, I move on to the next film, the next genre. When I read my Twitter account, I read people saying so many things like ‘please do an action film' or 'why don't you do a romantic film like ‘Namaste London'?' My basic idea in life is to keep on jumping to a new genres and new subject. Also, do not take yourself so seriously. I think I made a mistake when I started my career by continuously doing action films. I always believe that if I want to do something for a long time, I should not be feeling bored with my work," Akshay told media.

While the actor mentions that he goes with the flow of the film, he also said that being a non-trained actor, he does not follow any method in the transformation from, say, an action hero to a versatile actor.

"I have taken things from life experience and observation because I have no training. I go with the vision of the director, because he/she is the captain of the ship and it is true that a director knows the film much better than an actor. I remember, my film ‘Mission Mangal' released and soon I started shooting for ‘Laxmi Bomb'. The worlds of these two films are so different," he said.

Akshay also credited filmmakers for his success. He said that filmmakers like Priyadarshan, Raj Kumar Santoshi, and Late Neeraj Vohra contributed immensely in shaping his career

Akshay is no mood to relax even after the success of Housefull and the actor is already busy with new projects. The trailer of his upcoming film "Good Newwz", also featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, will be released later this month.

