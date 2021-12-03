Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/NUSHRRATT/FILEIMAGE Akshay Kumar rallys for cause that recently released Chhorii starring Nushrratt Bharuccha touches upon

Chhorii - A film that revisits the social horror of female feticide in a subtle way through powerful storytelling and strong narrative recently released on Prime Video. The film has hit the right cords amongst the audiences by making them socially aware of the issue that the world faces. While the audiences are catching up with the film, it most certainly caught the eye of superstar Akshay Kumar, an actor who has been a frontrunner towards highlighting social issues predominant in society through his films.

Akshay Kumar took to his social media, to share a video that rightly so, highlights what women have been doing and achieving, but also leaves the audiences with a message towards the end - that will make them ponder - What if those Chhorii’s weren’t given a chance? Had that been the case where we had a world without women, we never would have got the chance to marvel at their achievements and be inspired by them.

Akshay wrote in his post, “As father to a girl who is my lifeline, I was deeply moved, and equally concerned, about this. Kudos for taking up this sensitive topic, @vikramix @Nushrratt @Abundantia_Ent . Power to you.”

In the video, the film’s lead Nushrratt Bharuccha talks about the women achievers of India and how they have done a wonderful job as they got the right opportunities to showcase their talent. Be it across the fields of sport, medicine, acting, politics, these daughters have overcome challenges to break the glass ceiling and be an inspiration for one and all.

Well, if you are determined and willing to achieve something, then nothing can stop you. With hard work and dedication, any girl can achieve the impossible. So, as a society, we need to be very responsible and let them live so they can shine bright like a star. It’s time to let our girls live, and above all, shine.