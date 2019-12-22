Image Source : TWITTER Akshay Kumar names Sangharsh, Jaanwar and Hera Pheri as path-defining films in his career

Bollywood’s Khiladi Akshay Kumar has a number of hit movies to his name, with some blockbusters, including Hera-Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiya, Housefull, and a lot of others. While the star has gained tremendous success on-screen with several great movies, he named three movies which, according to him have been the path-defining films in his career

Recently, in an interview, while promoting Good Newwz, Akshay talked about his career and stated that he has learnt not to take one particular genre seriously, a mistake he committed at the beginning of his career when he focused only on action films. He also talked about his transition from action films to comedies and stated that he just went with the flow and not much of thought went behind it. And added, "I tend to hold the director’s hand because he knows the film a thousand times better than me. He leads me and that’s why he’s called the captain of the ship. (Laughs) You can only pray that that ship doesn’t turn out to be a Titanic."

When asked to name path-defining films in his career, Akshay named Sangharsh, Jaanwar and Hera Pheri. He also went on to mention three filmmakers who helped him give his career a new dimension - Priyadarshan, Rajkumar Santoshi and Neeraj Vora.

"A couple of them like Sangharsh (Tanuja Chandra, 1999), Jaanwar (Suneel Darshan, 1999) and Hera Pheri (Priyadarshan, 2000). Priyadarshan saab, Raj Kumar Santoshiji (Khakee, 2004) the late Neeraj Vohra (Phir Hera Pheri, 2006) … these three people contributed greatly in making me realise that I could attempt different genres and mould myself as an actor," Akshay told Filmfare.

After Good Newwz, Akshay Kumar will be seen in four films next year - Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, Prithviraj and Bachchan Pandey. And so far, has also announced his first release of 2021, Bell Bottom.