Akshay Kumar jumps to help a man who fell unconscious on a harness. Watch video

Akshay Kumar jumps to help a man

Actor Akshay Kumar was quick to help an artist who fell unconscious on harness on the set of Manish Paul's new show Movie Masti. Akshay Kumar who is currently busy in promotions of his upcoming film Housefull 4 was shooting for an episode of Movie Mati when this incident happened.

A video of the incident is going viral on the internet, actor Ali Asgar with another artist can be seen hanging on a harness. At first, the man starts getting unconscious and realizing this Ali Asgar calls for help.

While other crew members get to the man, Akshay Kumar jumps on to a platform above which the artist was hanging, he holds the artist and prevents him from falling. In the meantime, Akshay gets assistance from other crew members present at the venue and they together take the man of the harness. What could have been a serious injury was prevented by Akshay's presence of mind and activeness in reacting to the situation.

The video is being widely shared on the internet and people are applauding Akshay for his gesture. Akshay who is known to be a fitness enthusiast is a trained martial artist and is famous for performing his stunts himself. This onscreen practice helped him to save a man from deadly injuries.

Akshay is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Housefull. This 4th edition of the Housefull franchise also stars actors Ritesh Deshmukh, Rana Daggubaati, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbana, Pooja Hegde among others. Directed by Farhad Samji, Housefull 4 is set to release on October 20.