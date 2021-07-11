Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Akshay Kumar gains weight for Raksha Bandhan, check out his transformation

Actor Akshay Kumar has put on extra kilos for his role in the upcoming film 'Raksha Bandhan', and has no qualms about it as he eats "Halwa" cooked by his mother. "I quite enjoy the process of losing or gaining weight for a character because I am able to do it in a healthy way. I have gained 5 kg in a totally natural process. And it also allowed me the rare indulgence of eating meri maa ke haath ka halwa. What a blessing," Akshay said.

'Raksha Bandhan' is Anand L Rai's directorial movie, which also features Bhumi Pednekar and Nushrratt Bharuccha. The whole team is currently shooting for the movie in Mumbai. Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb, Smrithi Srikanth play the role of Akshay’s sisters in his film.

Earlier in June, the star had revealed the beginning of Raksha Bandhan’s filming. He had also dedicated the film to his sister Alka. “Growing up my sister, Alka was my first friend. It was the most effortless friendship. Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan is a dedication to her and a celebration of that special bond.”

He added, “Day one of shoot today, need your love and best wishes,” he had captioned a photo of himself and Rai on the film’s set.”

Akshay had gained 6 kg to play the role of a cop in Sooryavanshi.

Meanwhile, Akshay is waiting for the release of his another film 'Sooryavanshi', which is helmed by Rohit Shetty. The film was slated to be released last year, but it had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. New details regarding the release of the cop drama have not been announced yet.

-with ANI inputs