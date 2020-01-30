Thursday, January 30, 2020
     
Akshay Kumar enjoys playing beach volleyball with boys. Watch video

Actor Akshay Kumar shares a video on Instagram playing volleyball with a group of boys on the beach.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: January 30, 2020 15:40 IST




Bollywood's "Khiladi" star and fitness enthusiast Akshay Kumar was seen playing beach volleyball with a group of boys. Akshay on Wednesday took to Instagram, where he is seen playing volleyball on the seaside with a bunch of boys.

"Joined these boys for a game of volleyball this morning at the beach. You don't always need a gym to exercise, mix it up...it's fun," he captioned the video. The clip currently has over 1.8 million views.

On the work front, Akshay will next be seen in filmmaker Rohit Shetty's "Sooryavanshi". This year, he will also be seen in "Laxmmi Bomb" and "Prithviraj".

The National-Award winning actor also has "Bachchan Pandey" and "Bell Bottom" in his kitty.

View this post on Instagram

New look, new release date. Coming on 22nd January, 2021. In and as #BachchanPandey! #SajidNadiadwala @farhadsamji @kritisanon

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on

The actor will become the third Indian after PM Narendra Modi and Rajinikanth to shoot for the adventurous show Man VS Wild with Bear Grylls.

