Akshay Kumar donates huge amount for Haji Ali Dargah's renovation work | Deets Inside

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar recently visited Haji Ali Dargah in Mumbai. Pictures of the actor have surfaced on social media. During his visit, the actor also donated some amount to the Dargah's renovation work. Many pictures of Akshay Kumar praying at the Dargah are going viral. In the photo, the actor is seen going to offer a chadar at the Dargah. Wearing a casual outfit, the actor had covered his forehead and prayed for the success of his upcoming film 'Khel Khel Mein'. Along with his visit, the actor's generosity towards the renowned pilgrimage site has garnered attention. Social media users have been applauding the actor for his philanthropy.

Donated 1.5 crores for the Dargah

Akshay has donated about Rs 1,21,00,000 to Haji Ali Dargah. Mr. Suhail Khandwani, Managing Trustee of Haji Ali Dargah Trust and Mahim Dargah Trust, along with his team, welcomed him warmly. They gave the official information about the donation through their Instagram profile. "Haji Ali Dargah's renovation work underway, Bollywood Super Star Padmashri Akshay Kumar, a true Mumbaikar and a great philanthropist generously took responsibility for a section of the renovation expenses, amounting to *₹1,21,00,000/," read their caption.

Akshay Kumar was seen feeding the poor

Earlier, Akshay had organised a langar at his home in Mumbai. He served food to the people wandering on the streets of Mumbai. A video of him serving food to people outside his house in Mumbai was going viral on social media.

On the work front

Let us tell you that Akshay is in the news for his film 'Khel Khel Mein'. This is the actor's third film this year. His previous films 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' and 'Sarfira' flopped at the box office. 'Khel Khel Mein' is going to be released on August 15. The film is going to release on August 15, which will clash with 'Stree 2' and 'Veda' in theatres.

