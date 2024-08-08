After Shaitaan success, Ajay Devgn gears up for its sequel, announcement soon

Follow us on Image Source : TMDB Shaitaan 2 is reportedly in works

Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan starrer 'Shaitaan' was one of the few Bollywood films that did well at the box office in the first half of the year. For the unversed, Shaitaan was the third Indian film of 2024 that entered the 100 crore club after Fighter and HanuMan.

This film based on black magic was directed by Vikas Bahl. It was the official remake of the Gujarati film 'Vash'. At the same time, speculations about its sequel have intensified since the release of the film. Now a big update has come out on these speculations.

'Shaitaan 2' to be announced soon

According to reports, preparations for the sequel of 'Shaitan', 'Shaitaan 2' are already underway. At present, work is being done on its script. This information has come amid the poor performance of Ajay Devgan's two back-to-back release films 'Maidaan' and 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha'. According to reports, the film will be announced as soon as the script gets finalised.

Focusing on the selection of the script

According to media reports, work on the writing of 'Shaitaan 2' has started. Once the script is locked, the producers along with Ajay Devgn will decide when the film should go on floors. The first part was one of the biggest hits of the year and was highly appreciated. So, they are clear that they will take their time to get the script right. Only then will they move ahead.'

Vikas Bahl's statement on 'Shaitaan 2'

There have been reports about 'Shaitaan 2' for quite some time now. Some even argued that the ending of the first part of the film sets it up for another instalment of the supernatural thriller. Addressing this at the trailer launch of the film, director Vikas Bahl said, 'The film has been shot in 40 days. Part 2 is also ready in our minds.'

