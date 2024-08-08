Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala to exchange rings today? Announcement to be made soon

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's engagement rumours are ripe

There have been talks about the relationship of South star Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala for several months now, but according to the latest information, Chaitanya might be getting engaged to Sobhita today i.e. on August 8. According to media reports, superstar Naga Chaitanya's father Nagarjuna can also make an official announcement of the couple's marriage after their engagement on Thursday. For the unversed, Chaitanya divorced South superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2021, after which he started dating Sobhita. Moreover, the news of Chaitanya and Sobhita's dating has been prominent for a long time. Now the news of their engagement has surprised everyone.

Will the engagement happen today?

According to media reports, the engagement of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita will be held at the actor's house. However, till now there has been no official announcement from the family or the actor. At the same time, according to media reports, Naga can give information about his engagement on social media himself, along with it, the date of his marriage can also be told.

Naga was married to Samantha

Naga Chaitanya married actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the year 2017 after being in a relationship for several years, but their relationship lasted only for a few years. They got divorced in the year 2021. After the news of engagement with Sobhita went viral, Naga's fans expressed happiness on social media, while Samantha's fans seemed hurt and angry. For those who don't know, Chaitanya and Samantha acted together in many films. Both featured together in the films like 'Ye Maya Chesaave', 'Majili', Autonagar Surya', 'Oh! Baby' and 'Manam'. The film 'Ye Maya Chesaave' was Samantha Ruth Prabhu's debut film. According to media reports, while Samantha is still single, Naga Chaitanya started dating Sobhita Dhulipala shortly after the divorce.

Will Nagarjuna announce the wedding?

According to media reports, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala will get married soon after the engagement. Their engagement is today i.e. Thursday, 8 August. After the engagement, Naga Chaitanya himself will share the good news with the fans on social media. According to reports veteran actor Nagarjuna can announce the marriage on Friday.

Also Read: 12 years of 'Gangs of Wasseypur 2': 7 iconic dialogues from multi-starrer that are too good to be left behind