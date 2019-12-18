Akshay Kumar aces headstand at an event in Delhi, watch video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Akshay Kumar aces a headstand at an event in Delhi, watch video

Akshay Kumar is not only a fine actor but is also a pro when it comes to doing stunts. The actor willingly obliged and surprised everyone by doing a headstand and, now the video has gone viral for all the right reasons. Akshay Kumar believes in staying fit the natural way, along with following a strict and disciplined schedule. He loves making his workouts a lot more adventurous and fun by playing basketball, practicing kick-boxing, practicing yoga, swimming and lots of martial arts. Now, this new video of the actor performing a headstand justifies his strict health routine.

Dressed in a plain t-shirt teamed up with a pair of black jeans, the actor looked handsome as ever as he perfected a headstand. Have a look at the video here:

On the film front, Akshay is gearing up for the release of Good Newwz. The comedy film, directed by first-timer Raj Mehta, also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. It is scheduled to hit the screens on December 27, a week after the release of Salman Khan’s big-ticket film Dabangg 3.

Akshay has had a phenomenal 2019 with all three of his releases, Kesari, Mission Mangal and Housefull 4, emerging hits at the box office. In 2020, he will be seen in films Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, Prithviraj and Bachchan Pandey.