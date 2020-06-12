Ajay Devgn announces his debut crime-thriller web series Lalbazaar

Image Source : AJAY DEVGN/ INSTAGRAM The series has been directed by Sayantan Ghosal

Ajay Devgn took to Instagram to announce his debut crime-thriller web series, titled Lalbazaar. The web show is scheduled to premiere on 19 June on Zee5. Talking about the show, the actor-producer told IANS, "While the web series talks about crimes committed and solved, it also focuses on the human side of the lives of the police squad and allows the audience to get a glimpse into the lives of those who protect them 24/7. It gives me immense pleasure to introduce you all to the world to ‘Lalbazaar'".

"I have always enjoyed playing characters where good triumphs evil. It is not easy to emulate the lives of our brave police force and I consider myself lucky to have had the opportunity of playing roles in the uniform. Especially during the lockdown, the sheer hard-work and perseverance that the police force is putting in is highly commendable. They have my utmost respect," Devgn added.

The latest Zee5 show is set against Kolkata's iconic police headquarters building, Lalbazaar. The series directed by Sayantan Ghosal features Koushik Sen, Sabyasachi Chakrabarty, Hrishitaa Bhatt, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Subrat Dutta among others.

