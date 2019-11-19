This day, that year: Aishwarya Rai brought home the Miss World crown in 1994

Aishwarya Rai became the second Indian to become Miss World

Aishwarya Rai is a timeless beauty and she still stuns everyone with her looks, like she did when she became the Miss World in 1994. November 19 holds a special day in Aishwarya's life. It was on this date in 1994 that Aishwarya brought home the Miss World crown. 21-year-old Aishwarya Rai achieved a feat that only Reita Faria, the first Miss World from India, had achieved before her. The entire country celebrated when Aishwarya won the title leaving behind 88 beauty pageant winners from across the world

Aishwarya Rai's answer to the questions she was asked at the finale proves why she was a worthy recipient of the title.

Aishwarya was asked what all qualities she saw in a Miss World to which she answered: "The Miss Worlds that we have had up to date, have been proof enough that they have had compassion. Compassion for the underprivileged and not only for the people who have status and stature. We have had people, who can look beyond the barriers that man has set up - of nationalities and colour. We have to look beyond those and that would make a true Miss World. A true person, a real person."

Looking at Aishwarya in this old clip from her Miss World finale you never realize that this day just completed its 25th year. After the crown of Miss World, Aishwarya took Bollywood by storm with her beauty and has worked in several memorable films. Aishwarya will next be seen with her actor-husband Abhishek Bachchan in Anurag Kashyap’s production Gulab Jamun.