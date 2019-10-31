Thursday, October 31, 2019
     
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a vision in white as she attends event in Rome with daughter Aaradhya (Pics, Videos)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended a brand event in Rome along with daughter Aaradhya and, now the internet is flooded with their pictures and videos from the event.

New Delhi Published on: October 31, 2019 10:28 IST
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a vision in white as she attends event in Rome with daughter Aaradhya 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is currently in Rome with husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan to celebrate her birthday, which falls on November 1. The actress, who was last seen in Fanney Khan, is also fulfilling her work committments in the beautiful country of Italy.

Aishwarya attended a brand event in Rome along with daughter Aaradhya and, now the internet is flooded with their pictures and videos from the event.

The Taal actress also shared some beautiful pictures of herself on Instagram making everyone go gaga over her ageless beauty.

✨❤️🎊

Despite her work commitments, Aishwarya ensures she makes time for her daughter Aaradhya. “Walking the streets in Mumabai is not possible and whatever two-three parks I could go to with her, I did. I have just snuck into little pockets in and around Mumbai to give her a taste of that side, too. If I spotted a slide on the way and not many people were around, I have taken Aaradhya there. Thankfully, the media had no clue about it. Abroad, this isn’t a problem at all, so things like these are easier.” 

“I can see a mini-me in Aaradhya. I go every day with her to school to drop ad pick her up. I do it because I like to do it. I enjoy the time that we spend together. I’m blissed out and that’s the contentment that everyone gets to see. I’m glad about the choices I’ve made with regards to her. I’ll continue being protective, but I’ll still keep on trying to make everything normal", Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was quoted as saying in an earlier interview.

When asked whether she would ever share screen space with Aaradhya, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress in a recent interview said that she believes in living in the moment.  "I don't know what life has in store for me or for her. So live each moment for what it is, and let's see," she said.

On a related note, Aishwarya will reportedly be seen in double role in Mani Ratnam film. The duo has earlier collaborated for films like Iruvar, Guru and Raavan.

