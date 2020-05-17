Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIABHATT/RADHIKAAPTE After Alia Bhatt, Radhika Apte all set to chop her hair short

Actress Radhika Apte has decided to shorten her hair. On Sunday, Radhika took to Instagram and posted a selfie in which she is seen flaunting her long locks, revealing it's time to chop their length. "Going to take a pair of scissors and chop the length. I love how long and healthy my hair has grown. But ita¿s time to say goodbye! #detachment," she captioned the image.

Actress Alia Bhatt also updated her fans with her new look by sharing a new photo with a caption that read, "60 days later - stronger, fitter, better at burpees, much better at skips, much much better at push ups, obsessed with running, super obsessed with eating right and waiting to get back onto the next challenge. Dear @sohfitofficial don’t know what I would’ve done without you’.. you guys are just the best @nonie.tuxen #sohfit40daychallenge

P.S - Yes I cut my hair AT HOME - thanks to my multitalented loved one who rose to the occasion when I was in need of a chop chop."

Have a look at both the photos here:

Radhika is currently spending time with her husband Benedict Taylor at her home in London. Also, in March, she had detailed her experience about her immigration from India to the UK, during the pandemic.

"For all the many messages I received from friends and colleagues with concern and curiosity... I'm back in London safely. There was no issue at immigration. It was rather empty and had a wonderful chat with them! The Heathrow express was literally empty and barely anyone at Paddington either."

"That's all for now! Thank you for all msgs xx Ps. BA flight was full! ?? (though two days ago when I went to India from London it was empty.) More ps. The immigration officers had no information to share regarding UK closing borders yet. #obvs #sillyme #goodtiming #travelinthetimeofcorona," Radhika added.

-With IANS inputs

