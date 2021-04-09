After Aditya Narayan, Indian Idol 12 contestant Pawandeep Rajan tests COVID-19 positive

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PAWANDEEP.RAJAN_ Pawandeep Ranjan

Recently, Indian Idol host Aditya Narayan had announced testing positive for coronavirus. Now, days later, reportedly contestant Pawandeep Rajan has also contracted the virus. According to a report in indianexpress.com, Pawandeep is home quarantined and will be participating in the singing reality show virtually from his hotel room. The report adds that soon after Pawandeep started showing symptoms, he was immediately isolated and tested and post his diagnosis other contestants, judges and crew have also been tested. Their reports are expected soon.

“It’s unfortunate that something like this happened. While Aditya was not shooting when he tested positive, Pawandeep’s reports did cause the team a little worry. However, none of the other contestants have shown any symptoms, and we are hopeful everyone’s result will come negative. Pawandeep, too is doing fine, and is looking forward to being back on the set soon,” the report added the source as saying.

Meanwhile, Aditya Narayan shared the news of testing covid 19 positive earlier this month. Taking to his Instagram, Aditya shared a picture with his wife and asked his fans to stay safe and follow the safety precautions. Shweta also reposted the message on her Instagram.

Aditya Narayan wrote, "Hello all! Unfortunately, my wife @shwetaagarwaljha & I have tested positive for Covid-19 & are in quarantine. Please stay safe, continue to follow protocol & do keep us in your prayers. This too shall pass." Indian Idol 12 judge Neha Kakkar took to comments to wish them a speedy recovery. She wrote, "Get well soon!!"

Many new cases are coming up from the TV industry lately. On Friday, actresses Rupali Ganguli and Kanchi Singh also informed that they are Covid positive. On the other hand, many crew members from the Colors TV show Dance Deewane 3 have also tested positive.