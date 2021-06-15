Aditya Narayan's major body transformation post COVID recovery will leave you baffled

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ADITYA NARAYAN Aditya Narayan

Singer and television host Aditya Narayan, who is currently seen hosting the 12th season of Indian Idol tested COVID positive sometime back. The actor had to take a break and stop shooting for the show. The actor had recovered from coronavirus in two weeks time, however, there were after-effects. On Wednesday, he shared with his fans undergoing major transformation post COVID recovery. He posted two shirtless selfies to gave a glimpse of his transformation. While in the first one, a prompt belly paunch is visible, the second one shows him in a much better shape.

“If you can’t love me at my.. (15th April 2021 - The day I tested covid -ve),” Aditya captioned the first post, in which he flaunts his growing belly. “You don’t deserve me at my.. (15th June 2021),” he wrote in the follow-up post, in which he looked fitter. Take a look:

In late April, Aditya Narayan recovered from Covid-19 and re-joined the music reality show "Indian Idol" season 12 as show host. The singer-anchor, who was in quarantine for two weeks, joins the show that is currently being shot in Daman.

"While I was in quarantine, it was challenging. I really love my work and I was not able to join the shoot since I had to follow covid protocols and be in isolation. I think it is very important to be extremely careful and follow all the guidelines at this stage," he said in a statement, adding, "While in quarantine, I was missing all the contestants, the judges, the musicians and the entire team of Indian Idol. I cherish the beautiful memories and super fun moments on set that I have experienced over the past few months. It finally feels good that I am all set to return to the stage, full of new vigour, zeal and, of course, antibodies!"

The last episode was judged by composer Anu Malik, singer Sonu Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya.

"Indian Idol" season 12 airs on Sony Entertainment Television.