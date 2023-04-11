Aditya Narayan deletes all Instagram posts, breaks out of 'digital bubble'

Tuesday, April 11, 2023
     
Aditya Narayan took to Instagram to announce that he is taking a digital detox to spend more time with his family and in the real world. 

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: April 11, 2023 23:51 IST
Aditya Narayan is a well-known face in the world of film and television. For many years, the singer, actor, and host has been a part of the entertainment world. He broke into show business at a young age and has been in a number of films. He has a massive fan following on social media, where he regularly shares sneak peeks of his life with his fans. The actor-host recently announced on his Instagram account that he is taking a digital sabbatical.

On Tuesday, Aditya Narayan took to his Instagram account and shared a meme. Along with it, he penned a long note, which read, "Before anyone jumps the gun, let me inform all my well wishers that I’m absolutely fine. I am on a digital break, happily spending time with my daughter, wife, parents & loved ones along with putting finishing touches to my debut album ‘Saansein’. Why have I deleted all posts from Instagram? Because it’s like my digital canvas, and I wish to erase my previous imprints and begin afresh, as if starting a new painting. I am also a firm believer that one must, every once in a while, disconnect from our current social confines, spend time with yourself and look within, for, that is where I have gained life’s deepest insights." 

He added, "Good health is only so if it’s multi dimensional. Physical, mental & spiritual. I aspire to lead a wholesome life, and I feel like it’s time for me, in a way, to go back to school.I wish to acquire new skills and hone my old ones along with indulging in a few trivial activities. In short, spend more time in the real world, and not this digital bubble that a lot of us have made their reality. It’s as simple as that. See you in July ." 

Check out the post: 

Meanwhile, Aditya has been a host for many popular shows on television, such as Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge (series), X Factor India, Rising Star 3, Kitchen Champion, Indian Idol 11, Indian Idol 12, Superstar Singer 2, and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa: Sapnon Ki Shuruwaat.

