Adarsh Gourav joins Meryl Streep, Kit Harrington for anthology 'Extrapolations'

Actor Adarsh Gourav will be seen sharing screen space with Hollywood personalities such as Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harrington and Tahar Rahim in an upcoming anthology titled 'Extrapolations'. It also features Matthew Rhys, Daveed Diggs, Gemma Chan and David Schwimmer.

The series explores the stories of how the changes to the planet will impact love, family and work both on a personal level and at a large human level. It's an 8 interconnected episodic series and will display the need for survival world over in the current era.

Adarsh, who gained global spotlight with his performance in 'The White Tiger', said: "This is beyond anything I can express to be honest. But to be working with such an incredible team at such an early juncture of my career is truly rewarding.

"I'm elated to be part of this project and grateful that I will be working alongside some of the very best in the business."

He added: "I have grown up and looked up to each of my Co-stars and to now be sharing screen space with them is incredible. This story is such an important one to be told for our current generation and is tied in with realities of today."

Adarsh recently flew off to the US, where the show is currently expected to go into production.

He will wrap this project before heading back to India to start his next 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan' with Ananya Pandey and Siddhant Chaturvedi.