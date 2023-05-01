Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIVAFP Actor Sivakarthikeyan takes a break from Twitter

Sivakarthikeyan, an Indian actor, is well-known in South cinema. The actor recently made waves when he revealed on social media that he was leaving Twitter. The actor has always used social media to keep his fans up to date on his personal and professional life.

On Sunday, April 30, he took to Twitter and wrote, "My dear brothers and sisters, I am taking a break from Twitter for a while. Take care and I will be back soon. PS: All updates on the films will be shared here by my team." For fans who wish to remain updated with his updates regarding films, Sivakarthikeyan has assured that the movie makers and team will keep them informed.

See.

On the work front, he was most recently seen in the film Prince. KV Anudeep directed the movie. He will next be seen in Ashwin Madonne's Maaveeran. Aditi Shankar plays the female lead, and Mysskin plays the antagonist. Maaveeran will be released on June 29th, 2018. He also has a Diwali 2023 release with Ayalaan, opposite Rakul Preet Singh. Ravikumar, a debutante, directs the film.

