Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MURLISHARMA Actor Murli Sharma's mother passes away

Actor Murli Sharma's mother, Padma Sharma, has died following cardiac arrest. She was 76. According to family sources, Sharma breathed her last on Sunday at her Mumbai residence.

Murli, a well-known television and film artiste, has played supporting roles in Bollywood movies such as "Main Hoon Na", "Dhamaal", "Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na", "Golmaal Returns", "Badlapur" and most recently "Street Dancer 3D".

He is is married to actor Ashwini Kalsekar, known for her roles in "Jodha Akbar" and "Badlapur".

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage