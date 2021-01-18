Actor Harman Baweja to tie knot with Sasha Ramchandani in March: Reports

Image Source : TWITTER/ROWENABAWEJA Actor Harman Baweja to tie knot with Sasha Ramchandani in March

Good news for Harman Baweja's fans! The Bollywood actor, who secretly got engaged with nutrition health coach Sasha Ramchandani in December 2020 in Chandigarh, is ready to take the next big step. According to Pinkvilla, Harman and his fiancee have decided to tie the knot as well as finalised the date and venue for their Wedding Day. The Duo will exchange wedding vows on 21 March in Kolkata.

Reportedly, Harman and his father Harry Baweja has already informed close family and friends to save the date. A few industry people are expected to attend Harman's wedding. Further, the wedding will be 'a very private affair with restricted guest list'.

Harman Baweja's sister Rowena earlier shared their engagement photos on Instagram and congratulated them both. In the picture, the actor can be seen wearing a cream-colored kurta, while his fiancée Sasha is wearing a cream-colored suit.

Both are seen smiling in the photo which was captioned by Harman's sister as, "Congratulations you two!! Welcome to the family @sasha_ramchandani! Can’t wait for the celebrations to begin. We love you #rokka #family #celebrationtime #chandigarh #harmanbaweja (sic)."

For those unversed, Harman Baweja is the son of famous director Harry Baweja and film producer Pammi Baweja. Harman made his Bollywood debut in Love Story 2050 in 2008, which was directed by his father and featured actress Priyanka Chopra. Harry Baweja has directed several films including-- 'Dilwale', 'Diljale', 'Main Aisa Kyun Hoo' and 'Qayamat'. Harman has also worked in films like Victory, Dhishkiyaaon, What’s Your Raashee .

On the other hand, Sasha Ramchandani happens to be an integrative nutrition health coach who also owns an Instagram page called Better Balanced Self.