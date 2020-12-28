Actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik opens up on returning to direction after six years

Image Source : TWITTER/SATISH KAUSHIK Satish Kaushik opens up on returning to direction after six years

Actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik has revealed why he chose to come back to direction after a gap of six years. Kaushik has helmed the Pankaj Tripathi-starrer upcoming film Kaagaz, which is slated to release in January. The upcoming ZEE5 film Kaagaz is based on the real-life story of Lal Bihari Mritak. Bharat, who has been marked as ‘dead’ in the official government papers, is waging a war for reclaiming his identity for 19 years. The story narrates how he had to work towards proving that he is alive.

"I read a news article about Lal Bihari Mritak many years ago and I was touched by his journey. When I researched about him, I felt that his story deserved to be told and I wanted to do that myself. That's why I decided to helm this project after a gap of six years," said Kaushik, whose last directorial was the 2014 release Gang Of Ghosts.

Kaagaz is a satire based in a small village in Uttar Pradesh.

Talking about how directing the film affected him, Kaushik said: "The times have changed and so have a lot of aspects of filmmaking. Directing this movie was a huge learning experience for me, not just as an artiste but also as a director. I'm sure people will connect with the story and appreciate our efforts."

Kaagaz also features Mita Vashisht and Amar Upadhyay, and is presented by Salman Khan Films with Satish Kaushik Entertainment Production. The drama, which was earlier scheduled to release in May, was pushed due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The film is now releasing on streamer ZEE5 on January 7. Apart from premiering digitally, the film will also be released in select theatres in Uttar Pradesh.

Watch the trailer here: