Actor Arjun Gowda turns ambulance driver to help needy during Covid-19 crisis

As COVID 19 crisis grows critical in the country, a number of celebrities have come forward to be a helping hand for those in need. While many have associated themselves with certain NGOs to raise fund, some have also contributed in setting up hospitals and arranging oxygen for the needy. Kannada actor Arjun Gowda, who is known for his characters in films like Yuvarathnaa and Rustum, has turned ambulance driver for those who are facing the brunt of the pandemic. With Project Smile Trust, the actor helps those who need assistance and ambulance service for transferring patients from the hospital or during their last rites.

"I've been on the road for a couple of days and I've already helped out around half a dozen people with assistance for final rites. We want to ensure that we help out anyone in need irrespective of where they come from or what religion they practice. I'm also ready to travel across town for help,” Arjun was quoted by The Times of India as saying.

The actor added that he plans on continuing with this help for the next couple of months as the current situation is quite bad and he wants to do his bit to help people in whatever little way that he can.

Sharing his experience about the same on Instagram, the actor wrote, "thank you everyone for your inbox , sorry couldn’t reply personally and also brother @lokeshaprakash thank you brother @power_beard @smilecareforall thanks for the opportunity, Thz means a lot. I have taken all necessary precautions and also necessary training .. am overwhelmed for your wishes, Thz means a lot to me . it’s my commitment and my honour to serve and work for the people of KARNATAKA (sic)."

IT is people like Arjun who make us believe that humanity is indeed still alive!