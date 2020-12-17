Abhishek Bachchan's sassy reply to troll who called him 'slow' is winning the internet

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BACHCHAN Abhishek Bachchan

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is known to give it back to social media users who try to troll him. On Wednesday, the actor got indulged in a discussion about actors doing more films in a year after film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi took a jibe at Bollywood actors claiming that stars should learn from Akshay Kumar how to complete a film sooner in every circumstance. Junior Bachchan did not think it was a fair statement to make when a Twitter user said that he is feeling bad because he is 'slow.' Giving it back to him, Abhishek listed down all the work he had completed in the lockdown.

The Twitter user wrote, "I understand you are slow that's why you may be feeling bad. Work hard and become fast." To this, Abhishek said, "Mr. Prabhakar. During this pandemic, I completed a web series, a documentary and finished 3 films. Released and promoted the web series, 1 movie and the documentary too. I don’t think speed is my problem, neither intent."

Abhishek Bachchan also clarified about his tweet and why he felt it was unfair to compare the actors with each other. The actor's tweet worked well because later, the user apologized for his rude statement and tweeted, "Got it. I understood it wrongly & was bit harsh. Apology from my side if you felt bad for anything. AK is someone whom I admire since I was 5 year world. I consider him as a source of inspiration and whatever I achieved in lyf by following his footsteps. Have a good day Brother."

Got it.

I understood it wrongly & was bit harsh.

Apology from my side if you felt bad for anything.

AK is someone whom I admire since I was 5 year world.

I consider him as a source of inspiration and whatever I achieved in lyf by following his footsteps.

Have a good day Brother. — Vinay Prabhakar 🇮🇳 (@akkivinaya) December 16, 2020

It all began when film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi tweeted, "Amazing how @akshaykumar finishes off the shoot of an entire film in the amount of time that other stars take to learn a skill which they need to act out in a small scene or so! And more often than not, his film turns out to be the bigger hit! More actors need to ‘plan’ better!" To this, Junior Bachchan said, "Not fair! Each to their own. Different people are motivated by different things. And have a different pace at doing things."

Image Source : TWITTER/BACHCHAN Abhishek Bachchan's sassy reply to troll who called him 'slow'

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the Amazon Prime web series Breathe: Into The Shadows. His performance was much praised in the series. Recently, he also unveiled the first look of his upcoming film The Big Bull.