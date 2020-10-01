Image Source : FILE IMAGE Abhishek Bachchan gives classic reply to a troll who called him 'jobless'

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan who has time and again impressed us with his performance in films like Raavan, Guru, Bunty Aur Babli, Manmarziyaan, Guru, etc was recently attacked by a troll. It all happened when the actor shared his excitement on the news of the government giving a green light to the opening of cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes. The places of entertainment will soon be seen opening as part of Unlock 5. Reacting to the news, Abhishek on Wednesday tweeted, "The best news of the week." However, there are always certain people who will try to bring you down and a similar happened with Junior Bachchan who was termed 'jobless' by the troller.

Reacting to Abhishek's post a user wrote, "But aren't you still gonna be jobless?" This came to the actor's attention who very calmly gave a kick-ass response and wrote, "That, alas, is in your (the audiences) hand. If you don't like our work, we won't get our next job. So we work to the best of our abilities and hope and pray for the best."

Check out the Twitter conversation here:

That, alas, is in your (the audiences) hand. If you don’t like our work, we won’t get our next job. So we work to the best of our abilities and hope and pray for the best. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 30, 2020

Very recently, he came into the radar of another troll who criticized him amid the rising nepotism issue and pointed out that actress Prachi Desai has fewer followers than him. Bachchan responded and wrote, "I assure you Mr Singhal the amount of followers you have on social media is by no means a barometer of acceptance or popularity or talent. My friend @ItsPrachiDesai is a very talented actor and doesn’t need social media to endorse that. Her work speaks for itself."

The trolls did not even spare him while he was admitted along with his father after testing COVID-19 positive. A Twitter user wrote to him, "Your father admitted in hospital... Ab kiske bharose baith ke khaoge?" To which he responded, "Filhaal toh let ke kha rahe hain dono saath aspatal mein." This wasn't enough as the man further wrote, "Get well soon sir... Har kisi ki kismat me let ke khana kaha." Abhishek wrote to him, "I pray that you are never in a situation like ours and that you remain safe and healthy. Thank you for your wishes, ma’am."

On the work front, Junion Bachchan was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's Breathe: Into the Shadows. Next up he has various projects like--The Big Bull, Ludo, etc in line.

