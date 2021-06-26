Abhay Deol updates fans on first Disney film 'Spin' | Watch trailer

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ABHAY DEOL Still of Abhay Deol from film Spin

Actor Abhay Deol on Saturday shared information on his first Disney film "Spin", and posted a trailer of the India-centric family comedy. "I am aware that most of my audience love me for making edgy, alternative narratives, that challenge the status quo. Which is why this film is all the more special as it is a departure from my own status quo, and catering to a much younger audience," Abhay wrote on Instagram along with the trailer.

"'Spin' is a Disney film which will go live on their platform for the U.S audiences on the 13th of August. It is a gem of a movie, that will leave you smiling and feeling good. Blessed to be a part of it!" he added.

"Spin" is Disney Channel's first original film to star an Indian-American. The film casts Avantika Vandanapu, American actress of Indian origin, as Indian-American teen Rhea Kumar, who discovers her artistic side through the unique world of deejaying. Abhay Deol plays Rhea's father Arvind Kumar.

"Spin" is directed by Manjari Makijany, who is the daughter of late actor Mac Mohan and the cousin of actress Raveena Tandon. Meera Syal, Aryan Simhadri, Agam Darshi, Anna Cathcart and Michela Luci co-star in the film.

Apart from "Spin", Abhay's upcoming projects are Ajay Devgan's production "Velley", besides "Jungle Cry", "Junction" and a web series based on the book "Trial By Fire: The Tragic Tale Of The Uphaar Fire Tragedy", by authors Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy.