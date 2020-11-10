Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AAYSHARMA Aayush Sharma shares adorable video featuring her daughter Ayat

Aayush Sharma is quite active on social media. The actor often shares pictures and videos with his family members--wife Arpita Khan and kids- Ahil and Ayat. Recently, taking to his Instagram handle the actor shared an adorable clip featuring his daughter Ayat.

In the video the father-daughter duo can be seen spending quality time together.

In the video, Loveyatri actor is making Ayat laugh by tickling her on neck with his beard. He captioned the post as, ''Love .. Hate relationship.. with my beard''.

Soon the post got flooded with love and heart emojis. Many celebrity too showered love on the video.

Ritiesh Deshmukh wrote, ''She is so so beautiful-I love her''. While Varun Sharma and Urvashi Rautela, dropped heart emoticons.

Reading through the comment section, a user said "Awwwwwwwww soooo soooo cuteeee andd adorableee. Always stay happy as you are." Another wrote "Sooo cute aayush...I loved it, god bless u baby ayat and aayush."

Meanwhile, Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma often delight their fans with glimpses of their family fun with their kids. In 2016, the duo had stepped into the next phase of their married life and had embraced parenthood with the arrival of their son, Ahil Sharma. Three years later, their family got completed with the arrival of a daughter, Ayat.

On the work front, Aayush will be next seen in Guns of North. As per the reports, he will also be seen in ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage