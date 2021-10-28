Thursday, October 28, 2021
     
Aamir Khan's look in white beard goes viral, seen pics yet?

Do you ask who the stunner is? The answer is superstar Aamir Khan. The actor was recently spotted in the city sporting a dashing salt and pepper look. Making casuals look classy, Aamir sure knows how to impress the fashion police. See pics here!

New Delhi Published on: October 28, 2021 10:29 IST
Aamir Khan's salt and pepper look
Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Aamir Khan's salt and pepper look

Aamir Khan is one of the most influential stars of the Hindi film industry. As much as he's an outstanding actor, he is also a trendsetter and recently, the 'Dangal' star made yet another style statement as he sported a salt and pepper look. The actor was recently spotted with his white beard and hair. The video of him casually walking while sporting the look has gone viral leaving fans in awe of his style. The actor can be seen wearing a crisp white shirt paired with Carolina blue coloured pants and spectacles. With this look Aamir has cemented the fact that fashion, elegance and class are the things that come naturally to him.

On the work front, the actor recently wrapped shooting for his upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' where he will be seen opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. He had suffered an injury during the filming but continued to work despite being in pain to not disturb the film's schedule.

The film directed by Advait Chandan is a remake of the 1994 Hollywood comedy-drama 'Forrest Gump' and will see Aamir reprising the role of the legendary Tom Hanks.

