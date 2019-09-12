Friday, September 13, 2019
     
When Deepika Padukone got mobbed at Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati pandal, watch video

Deepika decided to don a silk saree for her visit to Lalbaugcha Raja, and her face shined bright just like her saree.

New Delhi Updated on: September 12, 2019 23:36 IST
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone recently got mobbed at a ganpati pandal.Deepika visited Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati pandal to seek blessings of the God. As soon as the crowd got to know that the "Piku" star was in the pandal, they rushed to catch a glimpse of the actress.

#deepikapadukone for #ganeshpuja

She was spotted in a golden heavy embroidered sari and big earrings. Deepika completed the look with her hair tied into a sleek bun and minimum make-up. According to reports, Deepika's bodyguards had a tough time escorting the 33-year-old star for a darshan.

Deepika decided to don a silk saree for her visit to Lalbaugcha Raja, and her face shined bright just like her saree. She put together golden drop down earrings while her hair was tied into a bun, making it a look that is ever so gorgeous as well as elegant. Looks like DP does enjoy the low bun look when she goes traditional.

On the work front, we will see her next in Chhapaak, the movie that narrates the real-life story of an acid attack survivor, Laxmi Aggarwal. The actress will also co-star Ranveer Singh in '83 and both the movies are slated for a 2020 release.

(With IANS Inputs)

