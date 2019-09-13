VIRAL VIDEO: Anushka Sharma kissing husband Virat Kohli’s hand at DDCA event is winning internet

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anushka Sharma lovingly kisses husband Virat Kohli’s hand at renaming ceremony

Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli enjoy a huge fan base. From their vacation pictures to PDA at the airport, fans hardly miss out on anything that this couple do. On Thursday, Anushka Sharma accompanied Indian skipper Virat Kohli at the renaming ceremony of an iconic stadium in New Delhi. While the couple looked gorgeous, they gave their fans a moment to cherish when Anushka lovingly kissed husband Virat’s hand during the event.

The video of Anushka Sharma kissing Virat Kohli’s hand went viral on the internet in no time. In the video, the actress can be seen holding Virat’s hand and then giving a peck on it. Just as Anushka kisses his hand, Virat holds her hands ever more tightly and then the duo indulges in some conversation. Check out the viral video here-

Cute! @AnushkaSharma and @imVkohli caught in an adorable moment during an event in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/C3siyPkWFH — Filmfare (@filmfare) September 12, 2019

At the renaming ceremony, the Feroz Shah Kotla is renamed to Arun Jaitley Stadium in the memory of the politician cum sports administrator. The event was inaugurated by Home Minister Amit Shah. Also, a new stand has been unveiled at the event in the name of Virat Kohli. The cricketer also expressed his gratitude towards the DDCA’s decision and tweeted, “Thank you @delhi_cricket and @BCCI for bestowing this honour upon me. The pavilion will remind me of my journey in life and in cricket but most importantly I hope it will serve as an inspiration for the next generation of young cricketers of our nation.”

Thank you @delhi_cricket and @BCCI for bestowing this honour upon me. The pavilion will remind me of my journey in life and in cricket but most importantly I hope it will serve as an inspiration for the next generation of young cricketers of our nation. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 12, 2019

Check out pictures of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma from the event-

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are living their dream as they are busy spending quality time with each other in exotic locations. Just recently, the couple shared gorgeous pictures on their social media in which they can be seen chilling on the beach. First Virat shared a beach selfie with wife Anushka on Instagram, later the actress also treated her fans with her pictures from the vacation.

