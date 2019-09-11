Anushka Sharma is a water baby in these pictures. Arjun Kapoor, Katrina Kaif react

Anushka Sharma shares her bikini photos on Instagram

After breaking the internet with a loved-up selfie with husband Virat Kohli, actress Anushka Sharma shared sizzling photos of hers on Instagram. In the photos, Anushka is a bundle of happiness as she frolics in the sea and is a water baby of sorts.

In the pictures, Anushka looks pretty in colour blocked bikini, hoops and statement neckpiece. The actress rounds off her beach look with no-makeup and messy bun.

Katrina Kaif, who has worked with Anushka in two films, namely, Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Zero reacted with a heart emoji. And, Arjun Kapoor, known for his sense of humour and subtle digs at co-stars wrote, ''Itni Khushi !!!''.

Earlier today, Virat took to Instagram to share a lovey-dovey picture with his darling wife Anushka. In the photo, Virat can be seen all cradled in Anushka's arms.

The couple has lately been on a photo-sharing spree. Earlier, the actress shared a bikini photo, which triggered a meme-fest on the social media.

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s 2018 film Zero along with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The film tanked at the box office. The actress hasn't announced her next project yet.

The couple was in West Indies the entire last month and returned to Indian early this week.

