Anushka Sharma is a water baby in these pictures. Arjun Kapoor, Katrina Kaif react

After breaking the internet with a loved-up selfie with husband Virat Kohli, actress Anushka Sharma shared sizzling photos of hers on Instagram. In the photos, Anushka is a bundle of happiness as she frolics in the sea and is a water baby of sorts.

New Delhi Updated on: September 11, 2019 15:04 IST
 Anushka Sharma shares her bikini photos on Instagram

After breaking the internet with a loved-up selfie with husband Virat Kohli, actress Anushka Sharma shared sizzling photos of hers on Instagram. In the photos, Anushka is a bundle of happiness as she frolics in the sea and is a water baby of sorts.

In the pictures, Anushka looks pretty in colour blocked bikini, hoops and statement neckpiece. The actress rounds off her beach look with no-makeup and messy bun.

वॉटर बेबी 🌊

वॉटर बेबी 🌊

वॉटर बेबी 🌊

Katrina Kaif, who has worked with Anushka in two films, namely, Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Zero reacted with a heart emoji. And, Arjun Kapoor, known for his sense of humour and subtle digs at co-stars wrote, ''Itni Khushi !!!''.

Earlier today, Virat took to Instagram to share a lovey-dovey picture with his darling wife Anushka. In the photo, Virat can be seen all cradled in Anushka's arms.

❤️

The couple has lately been on a photo-sharing spree. Earlier, the actress shared a bikini photo, which triggered a meme-fest on the social media.

Sun kissed & blessed 🧡⛱️

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s 2018 film Zero along with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The film tanked at the box office. The actress hasn't announced her next project yet.

🐝

The couple was in West Indies the entire last month and returned to Indian early this week. 

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's latest sunkissed photo is too adorable to miss

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's hottest beach selfie will leave you swooning. Notice the pout

 

 

