Virat Kohli thanks DDCA in heartwarming message after stand unveiling event

Image Source : FACEBOOK/VIRAT KOHLI Virat Kohli posted a message on his social media profiles after a stand in Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium (formerly known as Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium) was renamed after him in the unveiling event.

A stand at Delhi's iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium, formerly known as Feroz Shah Kotla stadium was renamed after Indian captain Virat Kohli on September 12. The stadium was also renamed after former DDCA President, Arun Jaitley.

Virat Kohli, his family, as well as the members of Team India attended the unveiling ceremony on Thursday.

Home Minister Amit Shah digitally inaugurated the renamed Arun Jaitley Stadium, as well as the Virat Kohli Stand.

The Indian captain took to his social media profiles to thank the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA).

"Thank you @delhi_cricket and @BCCI for bestowing this honour upon me. The pavilion will remind me of my journey in life and in cricket but most importantly I hope it will serve as an inspiration for the next generation of young cricketers of our nation," Virat wrote on Twitter.

Thank you @delhi_cricket and @BCCI for bestowing this honour upon me. The pavilion will remind me of my journey in life and in cricket but most importantly I hope it will serve as an inspiration for the next generation of young cricketers of our nation. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 12, 2019

Earlier, the star batsman also addressed the gathering in the event, where he reminisced his days as an Indian supporter coming to the stadium to cheer for the side.

"It was in 2001 (2000) during a match against Zimbabwe, my childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma gave me two tickets. I remember clinging to the gallery grill asking for Javagal Srinath's autograph. I was telling my brother how far we have come.

"So today to have a pavilion in my name at the same stadium is surreal and a great honour," he added.

Talking about his relation with late Arun Jaitley, Kohli said: "I told Arun Jaitley ji's family that the world knew him differently but I have known him just as a human being.

"He came to my residence after my father's death and gave me courage and strength. It's a momentous occasion today," added Kohli, who along with the Indian team was felicitated by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Team India will now travel to Dharamshala where they take on South Africa in the first of the three-match T20I series.