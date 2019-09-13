Friday, September 13, 2019
     
Tiger Shroff roped in as ASICS India brand ambassador

Rajat Khurana, MD of ASICS  India Pvt. Ltd is elated as Tiger Shroff,  India's most promising and versatile actor is now their brand ambassador.

September 13, 2019
Tiger Shroff roped in as ASICS India brand ambassador

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff will be fronting ads of Japan-based footwear brand ASICS, which is expanding into sportstyle and athleisure segments in India. The association will also see the India launch of the global #IMoveMe campaign - a contemporary expression of the company's "founding philosophy ‘Anima Sana In Corpore Sano' - a sound mind in a sound body".

"ASICS has constantly been my go-to gear - be it at the gym, during vacations or even while travelling - I always have my ASICS on! The brand ideology of ASICS resonates perfectly with my fashion and fitness sensibilities. I want to make the most of our association where we inspire and motivate people to ‘move' and be part of the larger global movement started by ASICS," Tiger said in a statement.

Speaking on the association, Rajat Khurana, Managing Director - ASICS India Pvt. Ltd., said: "As a brand, we are extremely delighted to bring onboard India's most promising and versatile actor, Tiger Shroff as the ASICS brand ambassador. Our collaboration with Tiger Shroff is special because apart from being a youth icon, he is passionate about being fit and staying stylish.

"Our aim is to reach out and connect with a larger audience by putting forth our consumers a distinct mix of lifestyle and sports offerings and widen the product portfolio. This association is an extension of the brand's ‘I Move Me' campaign and we are confident that it will reinforce our brand ideology and leadership in the market."

